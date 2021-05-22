A special bike safety event this weekend in Bonita Springs after hit-and-run driver kills bicyclist in March

A hit-and-run driver hit two bicyclists and killed one in March. Now, the lone survivor is holding a special bike safety event and hopes to change lives.

Life can change in an instant and it did for Cristin Madden. “It is very, very strange thing to be involved in something and not have a memory at all,” Madden said.

In March, Madden and her friend, Debra Purcaro were on a bike ride in Alva. That’s when everything changed.

“We got hit from behind and you know it was really just major confusion. Trying to piece all that together has helped me process it,” said Madden said.

Only Madden survived the hit-and-run driver.

“Really it was hard for me to wrap my brain around the fact that I couldn’t remember anything and what happened and I needed to know,” Madden said.

She knew she lost a dear friend that day. But, she does know why her life was spared. “The helmet truly saved my life,” said Madden.

Now, she hopes her scary situation can help others and prove just how important helmets are.

For the first time, the City of Bonita Springs Bicycle and Registration Advisory Committee hosted a bike safety day. This gave adults and children the chance to learn about the safest practices.

Daniel Bender is one of the kids who were at the meeting. “On the crosswalk, you need to walk,” he said.

“We’re learning how to be careful and wear your helmet and look both ways,” said Marshall Bender.

Callie Hall is another one of the kids who showed up. “It means a lot and it’s very helpful for everybody to know about bike safety,” Hall said.

For Madden, this is a chance to change someone’s life. “Bicycle helmets do save lives, I’m living proof of that,” Madden said.

50 helmets were donated. The event allowed people to get their helmets properly fitted to their heads and people were able to get their bikes adjusted, too.

Reporter: Gail Levy

Writer: Drew Hill

