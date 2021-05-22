3-year-old accidentally shoots little sister, Polk County Sheriff says

A 2-year-old girl is in the hospital after her 3-year-old brother accidentally shot her on Friday night, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

A man who reportedly brought a gun into the home has been arrested.

“It just appears to be a horrible, tragic accident that should never have occurred,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

During a Saturday afternoon news conference, Judd said the shooting happened while three friends were watching basketball at the home of 24-year-old Chad Berrien in Lakeland.

That home is in the area of South Wabash Avenue and Ariana Street.

Judd said, just before midnight, they heard a pop and saw the 2-year-old girl had been shot on the couch.

Her 3-year-old brother ran to another room, crying, according to Judd.

Judd said the men then got into a crash on Olive Street and Oregon Avenue while they were driving the girl to the hospital. He said a good Samaritan stopped and took the girl and Berrien to the hospital.

According to the sheriff, the girl was shot in the chest and the bullet went through her pancreas and possibly her large and small intestines before exiting her body out her back. He said the 2-year-old has already been through one surgery to save her life.

The sheriff said Kevonté Wilson, 23, brought the gun into the home and stuffed it between the couch cushions.

“I don’t know you think you safely keep a gun away from children when you stick it between the couch [cushions] that the children are playing on,” said Judd.

Wilson has been arrested for failure to safely store a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm.

Sheriff Judd said he will also be charged with culpable negligence in a week.

Judd said deputies found marijuana at Berrien’s home when serving a search warrant there early Saturday morning.

Berrien was arrested on four outstanding warrants for battery, resisting arrest without violence, and two counts of driving on a suspended driver’s license, according to the sheriff.