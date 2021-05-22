2021 PGA Championship live stream, watch online: Full coverage, TV schedule, channel for Round 3 on Saturday

The 2021 PGA Championship is well underway with two rounds of exciting golf remaining on one of the nation’s best courses. The action continues Saturday with Round 3 on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina, and to the surprise of many, the top of the leaderboard features one of the best golfers of all-time … who has not won a major in eight years.

With plenty of fans in attendance, this is the most-attended major since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. That has made for interesting sights and sounds that golfers have been adjusting to throughout the week. Those adjustments are nothing, though, compared to the wind circling the Ocean Course, which is giving some of the game’s best absolute fits during their 18 holes each day.

Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen lead after 36 holes at 5 under, but Brooks Koepka is one shot back and right on their tail. Mickelson, 50, is looking to become the oldest major winner in history, while Oosthuizen is trying to win his second. Koepka, who has won two of the last three PGA Championships, is hoping to make history of his own by capturing another Wanamaker Trophy before the weekend is out.

