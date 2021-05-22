200-acre fire breaks out in Golden Gate Estates

Florida Forest Service is reporting that a 200-acre fire has sparked in Collier County.

This is near 14th Avenue in Collier County.

Greater Naples Fire has set up a voluntary evacuation area for homes west of Everglades Blvd from 12th to 16th Avenue South.

Collier County Sheriff’s deputies are assisting Greater Naples Fire and Florida Forest Service with the voluntary evacuation.

DeSoto Blvd, south of Golden Gate Blvd, is currently shut down due to this brush fire.

This is a developing story.

