Naples man seriously injured in crash

A Naples man was seriously injured in a crash late Thursday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, three young people were traveling south in a car on Carica Road, approaching Sandpine Drive in Collier County.

FHP says the driver, a 16-year-old girl, lost control of the car and veered off the roadway. She hit a culvert before crashing into bushes. The driver and a female passenger were taken to Naples Community Hospital with minor injuries.

The second passenger, a 19-year-old Naples man, was ejected from the car. He was then transported to Lee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.

