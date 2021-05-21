NAACP says they are very happy with LCSO response to Lee County Jail fire

The NAACP Executive Committee, along with Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, held a press conference regarding a fire emergency and incident that happened Monday at the Lee County Jail Core Facility, 2501 Ortiz Avenue.

The Lee County NAACP has requested Sheriff Carmine Marceno to join the news conference.

After reports of poor conditions by inmates and families of inmates, the NAACP requested a walkthrough tour of the facility, which was granted by the sheriff.

NACCP President James Muwakkil said, “When doing the walkthrough, they were very thorough in pointing out everything. We went to where the fire started on the top of the roof. We went to the different floors where the inmates were being housed … There was no excessive force.”

He went on to add that no one was denied medical attention or denied use of the phone.

Muwakkil said while seeing inmates in the common area during the tour, no inmates said their rights were violated.

Sheriff Marceno said, within one hour they were able to relocate 268 inmates and provided medical treatment to those in need. Two inmates and two officers were treated for smoke inhalation at the hospital and quickly released.

The sheriff credits the fire drills that are conducted quarterly for an orderly evacuation.

