Masks continue to be required in Lee County schools for remainder of school year

The Lee County School district said masks will continue to be used indoors for the remainder of the school year.

In a letter to parents, the school district said masking will be voluntary for outside activities, as long as social distancing guidelines are being followed.

Masking will be on a voluntary basis during summer school and when the new school year starts on Aug. 10.

During school board meetings, the district will encourage mask-wearing but cannot require them because of the Department of Health’s rescission of its recommendations that masks should be used, according to a memo released by the district.

Instead, the district will ask those who don’t want to wear mask to sit in a designated area for the benefits of other constituents who are uncomfortable and would like to continue masking up.

Because students will not be fully vaccinated by the next school year, the CDC has kept their operational strategy the same for the remainder of this school year.

Memorandums of understanding the school unions also reference mask-wearing to make it a safe working environment with employees.

The unions have agreed that students and staff do not have to wear masks outside as long as there is the appropriate social distancing of at least 3-feet.

The District will institute volunteer masking beginning on June 28 for any summer school programs.

“The District has considered the positions of all sides during this pandemic to

include parents that want the use of masks immediately suspended, those that want us to follow all health-related guidelines, medical guidance, and staff concerns,” the memo states.

