Lower humidity, windy conditions cause fire danger index to soar

Happy Friday, Southwest Florida! Drier air has mixed in and, coupled with windy conditions and low soil moisture, is allowing our fire danger risk to go up.

In fact, a Fire Weather Warning (or Red Flag Warning) is in effect for inland counties through Friday night and Saturday morning.

This is reflected in the elevated fire danger index, too. All of our region is either very high or high, which is the biggest risk we’ve had all week.

Gusty wind will surely not help today’s risk either. Sustained wind will range between 15 – 25 mph with gusts into the 30s.

Otherwise, it’s a rain-free afternoon and evening for outdoor activities! Lows dip overnight into the upper 60s.

The weekend forecast looks amazing as well. It’ll be a partly cloudy and breezy Saturday with wind dying down on Sunday. Enjoy!

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know