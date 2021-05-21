Historic Naples Beach Hotel and Golf Club to close this weekend

Say goodbye to a piece of history in Collier County.

This is the final weekend the Naples Beach Hotel and Golf Club will be open. It’s set to shut down for good on Sunday.

The hotel has been owned and operated by three generations of the same family since the end of WWII.

Taking its place will be an eight-story resort-style hotel, 185 condos, and a three-story building that will be used as a conference center and clubhouse. The developer is The Athens Group.

