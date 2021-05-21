Health alert issued for Franklin Lock along the Caloosahatchee River

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County (DOH) is issuing a health alert for the Caloosahatchee-Franklin Lock based on reports of algae toxins found by the ramp.

Alerts issued on Thursday for the Alva Boat Ramp and Davis Boat Ramp, also along the Caloosahatchee River remain.

When blue-green toxins are detected, DOH recommends individuals avoid contact with the water. Updates on alerts for the Caloosahatchee-Franklin Locks are posted on the Florida DEP website.

Blue-green algae can cause gastrointestinal effects if swallowed. Children and pets are especially vulnerable, so keeping them away from the water during a bloom is especially important.

Additional information on blue-green algae is available on the Department of Health’s website. If you wish to report a new algae bloom please visit DEP’s Algal Bloom Monitoring & Response webpage.

DEP, the five water management districts, DOH, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services all work together to respond to algal blooms. DEP has been closely monitoring and testing algal blooms and will continue to respond to any new reports.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know