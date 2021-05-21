Gov. DeSantis held news conference in Pensacola new tax bill and hurricane preparedness

Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference from a Home Deport in Pensacola Friday morning.

The Home Depot, Store #6853, at 5309 North Davis Highway hosted the news conference at 10 a.m. He discussed hurricane preparedness ahead of the 2021 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, which runs from Friday, May 28 to Sunday, June 13.

This developing story will be updated.

Watch again in the player below or click here.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know