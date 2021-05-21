Former student arrested for trespassing at Immokalee High School

A former student is accused of trespassing at his former school.

Thursday, Collier County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Emmanuel Sagent was arrested after the school resource officer at Immokalee High School caught him on campus.

According to the report, Sagent blended in with a backpack and his former school ID. He told the assistant principal he was there to fix a laptop, but they didn’t find a laptop when they searched him.

Even though Sagent was found without anything dangerous, parents we spoke to have mixed feelings about how someone was able to sneak into the school.

“The thing is with the backpack, who knows what he had in the backpack?” Debra said. You don’t know that. It could have turned into a hostage situation. Who knows?”

“He might have missed school,” Glendale Coleman said. “That’s what I see. He might have missed school and wanted to see his friends, wanted to go back to school. He got kicked out”

According to the report, Sagent has not been enrolled at Immokalee High School since January.

Collier County Public Schools says this is an example of why it uses layers of security, and staff should be credited for being observant and taking quick action.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

