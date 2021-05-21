Brush fire 90% contained at 165 acres in Golden Gate Estates

Greater Naples Fire Rescue District is responding with assistance to a large brush fire in the area of Golden Gate Estates Friday. Florida Forest Service named it the “Pioneer Trail fire.”

According to Florida Forest Service, fire crews are now battling flames at 165 acres of brush in a heavily wooded area with 90% containment.

At one point, Forestry estimated the fire to have reached 300 acres, but it was confirmed by Forestry it did not reach that large of a spread.

There were high winds and heavy fuel moving to the west-southwest, and smoke was in the area of Alligator Alley near Golden Gate Estates.

There were structures in the area of Frangipani Avenue that were in danger, and crews were nearby protecting them.

There have been no reported evacuations to anyone in the area.

This is a developing story.

Writer: WINK News

