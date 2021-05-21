FDOH-Lee announces next phase of COVID-19 testing

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has decided to switch COVID-19 testing into the hands of local primary care providers, retail and pharmacy locations and local governments.

FDOH-Lee says it will continue to communicate with local community providers to provide testing for Floridians.

The state-supported testing site at CenturyLink Sports Complex is set to close on May 23.

But, COVID-19 testing will continue at the local level. Below is a list of testing sites within a 10-mile radius or you can follow this link:

