LEE COUNTY
FDOH-Lee announces next phase of COVID-19 testing
The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has decided to switch COVID-19 testing into the hands of local primary care providers, retail and pharmacy locations and local governments.
FDOH-Lee says it will continue to communicate with local community providers to provide testing for Floridians.
The state-supported testing site at CenturyLink Sports Complex is set to close on May 23.
But, COVID-19 testing will continue at the local level. Below is a list of testing sites within a 10-mile radius or you can follow this link:
- Alternate COVID-19 testing locations within 10 miles:
- Any Lab Test Now – Ft. Myers
- ARCPoint Labs – Fort Myers
- Coastal Urgent Care – Cape Coral
- CVS Pharmacy – Daniels Parkway
- CVS Pharmacy – Tamiami Trail
- Lee Convenient Care Page Field – Fort Myers
- MedExpress Urgent Care – Cleveland Avenue
- My Test Diagnostics – Gladiolus Drive
- Walgreens – Daniels Parkway
- Walmart Drive-thru testing
