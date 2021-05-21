Family searches for rightful owner of lost wedding ring in Cape Coral

A mother in Cape Coral mother is using an unlikely discovery to teach her boys what it means to pass it on, and that sometimes finders keepers isn’t always the best motto.

Cassie Richards’ son found a man’s wedding ring in Cape Coral. She says her son wanted to use it to buy a Nintendo Switch, but she explained to him what it might mean to someone.

Now, she’s making every effort to find its owner, and she hopes she’s able to find him.

“The world needs more kindness, especially to police officers right now,” Richards said. “It’s tough to be kind, but when you see something that has some sentimental value to someone, and God knows it’s a dollar or, worth a dollar or $1,000 dollars, you know it’s meant to be for someone else. You just want to be kind and find the owner, right?”

Richards says there’s a personalized inscription on the ring, and the rightful owner will be able to tell her what it says.

