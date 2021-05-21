Dog shot, killed after biting Lee County deputy
Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirms a dog was shot and killed by a deputy in Fort Myers Shores Friday during a response to a man possibly overdosing on State Road 31 in Lee County.
According to LCSO, deputies responded to the call of a possible overdose at the intersection with SR-31 and Palm Beach Boulevard, where a man was found on the side of the road.
When deputies and medics got to the scene, there was a dog that would not let anyone near the man. First responders tried to get the dog away by offering food.
At one point during the response, the dog bit a deputy, and the sheriff’s office said the deputy ended up having to shoot the dog.
The dog ran away from the scene, and animal control eventually found it. The dog died a short time later.
There is no update on the health status of the man who was experiencing a possible overdose.
There is also no confirmation about whether the deputy who fired his or her gun was placed on administrative leave.
There is no further information at this time.