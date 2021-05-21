Dog shot, killed after biting Lee County deputy

Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirms a dog was shot and killed by a deputy in Fort Myers Shores Friday during a response to a man possibly overdosing on State Road 31 in Lee County.

According to LCSO, deputies responded to the call of a possible overdose at the intersection with SR-31 and Palm Beach Boulevard, where a man was found on the side of the road.

When deputies and medics got to the scene, there was a dog that would not let anyone near the man. First responders tried to get the dog away by offering food.

At one point during the response, the dog bit a deputy, and the sheriff’s office said the deputy ended up having to shoot the dog.

The dog ran away from the scene, and animal control eventually found it. The dog died a short time later.

There is no update on the health status of the man who was experiencing a possible overdose.

There is also no confirmation about whether the deputy who fired his or her gun was placed on administrative leave.

There is no further information at this time.

Writer: WINK News

