Beloved miniature train to chug once again at Lakes Park

All aboard for a special reopening! The miniature train at Lakes Park in south Fort Myers reopens this weekend after more than a year of a pandemic shutdown.

Rides begin again Sunday. A ticket is good for a one-mile ride and people of all ages enjoy the journey around the park. The volunteers who run it missed the smiling faces while the ride was closed.

“They help all of us have a good time and stay young,” said volunteer Steve McDonald.

Volunteer Bill Chaika said it was “a little depressing” being closed down, but he’s ready for families to return.

“Once you’re here and you see people having fun, it’s a very uplifting experience.”

The train has been operating since 1994 and it takes families on a storied ride chock full of windmills, waterways and whimsical light shows. For more information on the train and how you can take a ride, click here. Tickets are free for kids 5 and under, and $5 for everyone else. It’s open every day of the year, except for Christmas Day.

Reporter: Sydney Persing

Writer: Jackie Winchester

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know