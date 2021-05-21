1 killed, 1 seriously injured in 3-vehicle Fort Myers crash

A woman was killed and another seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in Fort Myers Thursday afternoon.

An SUV driven by a 65-year-old woman from Hampshire, Illinois, with an 83-year-old woman from Saint Charles, Illinois, as passenger, was traveling east in the left turn lane of Cypress Lake Drive, approaching Overlook Drive around 5:05 p.m. A car driven by a 74-year-old North Fort Myers woman and a second SUV driven by a 39-year-old Fort Myers man were traveling west on Cypress Lake Drive. The first SUV made a left turn into the path of the other two vehicles.

The front right of the car collided with the left rear of the first SUV, and the front of the second SUV T-boned the first on its right side. The first SUV spun off the road and collided with a utility pole. The other two vehicles came to rest in the area of collision.

The 83-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 65-year-old driver was left in serious condition.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

