Suspect killed in dump truck chase named; deputy who fired shots placed on leave

Investigators are working to uncover all details in a deadly chase that began in Hendry County and ended in Collier County.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed suspect Rudolfo Villanueva, 36, was killed Wednesday following the chase of a stolen dump truck that ended with a deputy-involved shooting and a crash in Immokalee.

During the chase, Villanueva was accused of leading deputies through the Farm Worker Village neighborhood, hitting two vehicles, which led a Collier County deputy to fire gunshots.

The dump truck subsequently went off-road and crashed into a canal, and Villanueva was pronounced dead. His cause of death remained unconfirmed after we reached out to law enforcement Thursday.

Hendry County Sheriff’s Office says the truck was stolen near a Burger King in LaBelle at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday before driving south on State Road 29 into Immokalee. HCSO called for the assistance of CCSO when the chase began to enter Collier County. The chase covered 26 miles in total.

Along with family homes, the chase went through an active community with a convenience store, laundromat and bus stop.

Kerry Menelus lives in Farm Worker Village with his four younger siblings and was among community members disrupted by the chase.

“People could’ve got hurt. Yeah, many people could’ve died,” Menelus said. “There’s people all over here. A lot of people kids walking all over the place, could’ve been dangerous.”

Silverio Hernandez saw the chase go through his community on his way home to Farm Worker Village. When he got to a stop light, he says he saw and heard the dump truck. Had the light been green, he said he would have driven into the truck’s path.

“Was waiting at light when accident happened,” said Hernandez in Spanish translated to English. “I was very scared because I thought it was going to be my time, but God didn’t want me hurt in this because, if I would have turned, he would have hit me.”

Vidal Diaz Lorenzo also thanked God. He saw the chase and the crash. The truck crashed a half a mile away from his home.

“I thought this truck it’s going to turn here and lose control and for sure hit me,” said Lorenzo in Spanish translated to English. “This would be a for sure death for me, and that’s when I spoke with God, ‘God, please help me.’”

“I felt a lot of fear in my heart because what happened could have killed me and my wife, and thank God that God blessed us to not let anything happen to me and my wife,” Lorenzo said.

Another woman spoke with us off camera. She said she saw it all happen and said hse couldn’t sleep after she heard the driver died.

Investigators say nothing of note was found inside the dump truck.

The Collier County deputy who fired shots before the dump truck crashed into the canal was placed on administrative leave.

There is no further information at this time.

Reporter: Rachel Cox-Rosen

Andrea Guerrero

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know