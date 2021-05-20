Suspect hops fence in attempt to outrun Charlotte County deputies

A Port Charlotte man was arrested Wednesday after deputies say he fled a traffic stop while carrying drugs.

Adam McCarthy, 33, faces several charges and remains in the Charlotte County Jail without bond.

The sheriff’s office said McCarthy fled from his car on Beverly Avenue, near his home, ran through a backyard and jumped a fence. He was eventually caught and arrested after the foot chase.

CCSO said that in the process of running, McCarthy dropped a fanny pack that contained fentanyl, methamphetamines, numerous pills and drug paraphernalia. He was also carrying over $1,600 in cash.

He faces charges of trafficking in opium or a derivative, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also cited for driving without a license (habitual offender) and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement

CCSO said McCarty has an extensive criminal history.

Writer: WINK News

