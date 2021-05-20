CORONAVIRUS

Pool safety for your kids

Published: May 20, 2021

A Cape Coral family is mourning this week, after their 2-year-old son died after drowning in their pool. Police say the boy wandered into the pool after being told he couldn’t go swimming.

Swim instructors say supervision and swim lessons are key to keeping children safe this summer, especially as more people installed home pools during the pandemic.

Joining WINK News anchor Therese O’Shea to discuss pool safety is Bridget Davis with Goldfish Swim School.

Reporter:Therese O'Shea
Writer:Joey Pellegrino
