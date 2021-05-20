Pool safety for your kids

A Cape Coral family is mourning this week, after their 2-year-old son died after drowning in their pool. Police say the boy wandered into the pool after being told he couldn’t go swimming.

Swim instructors say supervision and swim lessons are key to keeping children safe this summer, especially as more people installed home pools during the pandemic.

Joining WINK News anchor Therese O’Shea to discuss pool safety is Bridget Davis with Goldfish Swim School.

Watch the full video above.

Reporter: Therese O'Shea

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know