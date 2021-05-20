NTSB releases report on LaBelle crash, video captures moments before crash

The National Transportation Safety Board released its initial findings on a small-engine plane crash that occurred in LaBelle this month.

The report says the pilot brought the video in for an inspection.

The passenger, who survived, told investigators he owned an aircraft maintenance facility and that the pilot brought the plane to the shop for a 100-hour inspection.

The passenger told the sheriff’s office he believes the crash was due to engine failure.

Also on Thursday, WINK News obtained Ring video from a home that caught the sounds of the crash as the plane hit a tree at a nearby church.

Writer: WINK News

