NOAA predicts above-average 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season.

Forecasters predict a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.

A likely 13 to 20 named storms, including three to five major hurricanes, are expected during the 2021 hurricane season.

The storms are likely to be Category 3 and higher.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

This coming season will not be as active as the 2020 hurricane season, NOAA predicted.

“Although NOAA scientists don’t expect this season to be as busy as last year, it only takes one storm to devastate a community,” said Ben Friedman, acting NOAA administrator. “The forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are well-prepared with significant upgrades to our computer models, emerging observation techniques, and the expertise to deliver the life-saving forecasts that we all depend on during this, and every, hurricane season.”

The WINK Weather Authority Team has everything you need to know about hurricane season on our Hurricane Central page. And tune in to WINK-TV on June 1 at 8 p.m. for our hour-long hurricane special.

Writer: WINK News

