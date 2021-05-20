Man breaks into home in Collier community, hides for hours

The evening of May 10th started out like any other for the D’Orazio family.

Roger D’Orazio and his wife on their pool deck at their home in the gated community of Naples Club Estates.

“We ate out here. We cooked out here. We watched TV out here,” D’Orazio said. “We were out here until 9 o’clock at night.”

The couple went to bed. Then at 3 a.m., the alarm went off.

It wasn’t the two of them anymore.

“When I woke up, a little disoriented, I looked at the keypad and it said the cabana so I thought oh geez I left the door open,” D’Orazio said. “I open this door and there was a man standing there so I was obviously scared out of my mind and I said ‘What are you doing here?’ And I really don’t recall what he said but I shut that door and I ran back through and shut that door and I yelled for my wife to call 911.”

Collier County deputies arrived and took the man away.

D’Orazio checked his security camera and saw the man arrived at his house just after 5 p.m.

He went through his screen door and into the cabana where he stayed for hours.

“It is still shocking to us that the guy is in this room from five in the afternoon until three in the morning,” D’Orazio said. “He did a tremendous amount of damage in the room.”

Around $9,000 in damage was done to the room. It’s all cleaned up now.

“I just want people to be aware of what can happen if you don’t perform your own due diligence,” D’Orazio said. “Make sure your alarms are on and probably make sure they are on during the day.”

Collier County deputies did not arrest the man.

They determined he was going through some sort of mental health crisis and took him to the David Lawrence Center.

Reporter: Breana Ross



