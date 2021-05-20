High fire danger, windy weather across portions of SW Florida Thursday

Happy Thursday, Southwest Florida! We have another hot afternoon with a few showers possible and windy conditions.

The increase in wind, combined with dry soil and low humidity, will bump up our fire danger risk again today.

Wind will be sustained between 15 – 25 mph with gust potential into the low-mid 30s.

We’ll only have a few showers to bring some relief from not only the heat but the fire danger, too. Most of the rain falls near the I-75 corridor just after lunchtime.

Drier air with an area of high pressure moves in Friday and into the weekend. This will keep us rain-free and “feeling” more pleasant!

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



