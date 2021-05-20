Fort Myers ranks 2nd on Uber’s ‘Most Forgetful Cities’ list

How many times have you taken an Uber, got home, and realized you left something behind?

You’re not the only one, especially in Fort Myers.

Uber on Wednesday released a list of things people forget to take with them, and they ranked Fort Myers second in their top 10 list of Most Forgetful Cities. Austin, Texas, ranked first, and Nashville, San Antonio and Tampa round out the top five.

Phones, cameras, wallets, keys, glasses and IDs are, unsurprisingly, the items most left in Ubers.

Uber said most people are especially forgetful on Friday and Saturday late nights, and during Halloween, New Year’s and Mardi Gras.

Of course, riders have left behind some unique things, including a tooth, 22 bundt cakes and a pan of mac and cheese, part of an ankle monitor, lots of frozen meat, a mannequin head, more than $60,000 in cash, and a tattoo machine.

If you ever forget something, you can contact your Uber driver. Just click on “Your Trips” in the app and click down to “Find lost item.”

Writer: WINK News

