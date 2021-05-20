Florida holding auction Saturday for unclaimed property

The State of Florida is holding on to more than $1.2 billion in unclaimed property.

That includes everything from bank accounts to baseball cards.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis oversees the Division of Unclaimed Property, which will be hosting its first in-person unclaimed property auction in more than a year this weekend in Miami.

“Property in safety deposit boxes, that doesn’t ultimately get claimed, comes to the State of Florida. We’ll sit on it for so many months, and then the vault here in Tallahassee gets full. So, we have a first in/first out type of auction,” Patronis said.

The auction will be held Saturday at the Miami Airport Marriott.

Patronis said one in five Floridians have some type of unclaimed property, adding that more than $1 billion in assets have yet to be claimed.

To search for unclaimed property or to claim an account, go to www.FLTreasureHunt.gov.

Writer: WINK News

