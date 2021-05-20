Development potential increasing for our first tropical disturbance

A non-tropical area of low pressure has developed about 600 miles east-southeast of Bermuda. The system is expected to move over warmer waters on Friday and will likely become a short-lived subtropical cyclone.

By this weekend, the low will push out to sea and is no threat to the state of Florida. The National Hurricane Center is giving it an 80% chance of development over the next five days.

The first storm name on the list is Ana (pronounced AH-nah). Remember, the official start to the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is June 1st.

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



