Child flown to hospital as trauma alert after fire in Gateway home

A child has been flown to the hospital as a trauma alert after a fire at a Gateway home.

The South Trail Fire and Rescue District has confirmed that the fire was limited to a small room in the house and has been extinguished. Fire crews are still on the scene, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The age of the child and the severity of their injuries are not yet known.

This is a developing story and will be updated later as more information becomes available.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

