Arrest made in homicide of beloved Arcadia store clerk

Arcadia police have arrested a man in the death of a beloved store clerk killed last week.

Saleh Ahmed was killed inside his convenience store, Fiesta Food Mart, on Magnolia Street on May 14.

Reginald Roberts, 21, faces charges of first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the death of Ahmed.

Details about his arrest were not available Thursday afternoon.

The community plans to host a candlelight vigil at the food mart Friday, beginning at 8 p.m. The Fiesta Food Mart is located at 531 West Magnolia Street in Arcadia.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are being asked to contact the Arcadia Police Department. You can submit an anonymous tip online.

Writer: Melissa Montoya

