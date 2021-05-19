With COVID testing at CenturyLink Sports Complex shutting down, here’s where to get tested

The state will cease operational support of the CenturyLink Sports Complex testing site Sunday, May 23. The state said it is evaluating state-supported testing sites and closing sites with decreased demand.

COVID-19 testing services will continue to be offered at the local level at nearly 200 locations, including county health departments. The Florida Division of Emergency Management has compiled a list of COVID-19 testing sites within ten miles of all existing COVID-19 testing sites. The list is available here.

Curative may have chosen to keep the site operational past Sunday, May 23. However, it’s important to note, after Sunday that testing site is no longer a state-supported testing site.

WINK News reached out to Curative on whether they continue to operate the site and is awaiting a reply.

COVID-19 Testing Locations via Division of Emergency Management:

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know