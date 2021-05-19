Suspect dead after dump truck chase, deputy-involved shooting with crash

Collier County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a deputy-involved shooting that happened during the chase of a stolen dump truck in the Immokalee area Wednesday. The driver of the stolen dump truck died after shots were fire by law enforcement, leading to a crash.

According to CCSO, deputies attempted to stop a driver in a stolen dump truck traveling on State Road 82 into Immokalee.

The truck did not stop, crashing into a vehicle on New Market Road, causing injuries to that driver.

Then, the stolen dump truck continued driving recklessly, crashing into another vehicle and continued to drive away from deputies into Farm Worker’s Village.

Deputies continued to try stopping the dump truck and protect the residents of the neighborhood, but the driver continued to drive erratically.

Law enforcement shot at the truck. The truck crashed into a canal, and the driver of the stolen dump truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver’s cause of death is not confirmed at this time.

This is a developing story.

Writer: WINK News

