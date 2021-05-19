Suspect impersonated officer, tied up employees, stole guns from pawn shop

Federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms is leading the investigation of a robbery at Capital Pawn on Hickpochee Avenue in LaBelle Wednesday, where a robber got away with stolen guns and other possible items from the shop.

Hendry County Sheriff’s Office originally responded to the scene in response to the robbery after a call was received around 9:20 a.m. The investigation has since also become a federal case with ATF involved.

According to HCSO, an unknown white or Hispanic male dressed in law enforcement apparel entered the store impersonating a law enforcement officer. The suspect was described as wearing a law enforcement style uniform with a badge and holster.

It’s not clear if the suspect was armed when initially entering the pawn shop.

Once inside the store, the suspect began giving orders to employees and patrons before tying them up. After everyone was secured, the suspect took items from the store before getting away from scene with an undisclosed amount of stolen items.

There were no reports of injuries due to the robbery.

HCSO and ATF are investigating together to track down the suspect and make an arrest.

“We do not believe the public is in any harm,” said Sheriff Steve Whidden in the HCSO press release. “Upon receiving this call for assistance elementary, schools were placed on lockdown as a safety precaution.”

Reporter: Zach Oliveri

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

