Ride of silence honors bicyclists who died doing what they love

Community members showed up for a 6-mile ride in Lee County Wednesday night in honor of bicyclists who died doing what they love.

A former ride of silence coordinator was among those who were honored.

Dan Greenhalgh died while riding his bike May 7, 2020. His family says it hasn’t gotten easier living without him a year later.

“Her and I never thought that we would be in this situation where we are attending it because of my dad,” said Tara Greenhalgh, Dan’s daughter. “You never think that it is going to happen to you, so close to home. Unfortunately, it did. It’s everybody’s worse nightmare.”

The event ended with a demonstration on ride protocol and safety.

Reporter: Andryanna Sheppard



