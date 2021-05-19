Port Charlotte man arrested for using racial slurs, pointing gun at group of women

A Port Charlotte man was arrested after yelling racial slurs and pointing a gun at a group of women at a bar early Monday.

Manuel Torres Jr., 35, faces charges of aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm and resisting an officer.

Torres was previously arrested in February and March of this year for violating a domestic violence injunction.

According to Torres’ arrest report, the incident happened at Paddy Wagon Bar on Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte just after midnight on Monday.

The victim, whose name was withheld under Marsy’s Law, called 911 to report Torres had started yelling racial slurs and later pulled a gun and pointed it at her and her group.

The victim’s race was not released in the arrest report. The report also does not specify the racial slurs used.

The victim said the “racist slurs made a lot of people upset and wanting to fight (Torres),” the arrest report states.

The group ran to the vehicle after Torres pulled out his gun.

Torres got into his vehicle and left, with the victims pursuing him in their car. They both ended up at a Circle K gas station at 2512 Tamiami Trail where Torres approached the victim’s car and told her to stop following him.

Torres drove off and was pulled over by deputies.

Torres did not want to provide details but said “there was an argument at the bar over a misunderstanding with some people, and the situation was handled,” according to the report.

Deputies found a gun in Torres’ vehicle.

Torres had an active domestic violence injunction that prohibited him from possessing a firearm.

“People should not do something like that because of their gender, because of their race,” said Tom Chao, who lives in Port Charlotte.

Sharon P., who lives in Deep Creek, said she is not surprised the altercation happened in Port Charlotte.

“Unfortunately, Port Charlotte has gotten a lot of problems lately,” she said. “It’s really, really sad that somebody has to go to that length to make other people feel bad and to threaten them.”

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Melissa Montoya

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know