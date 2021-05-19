North Fort Myers man sentenced to nearly 20 years for distributing meth

A U.S. district judge sentenced a North Fort Myers man to more than 19 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine.

Chester Risco, 36, was sentenced to 19 years and 7 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to four counts of distributing the drug on Sept. 1, 2020. According to court documents, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI began investigating Risco after receiving a tip that he had been distributing large amounts of methamphetamine in and around North Fort Myers.

During the summer of 2019, an informant bought 100% pure methamphetamine from Risco four separate times. Further investigation revealed that the scope of Risco’s drug dealing involved selling multiple ounces of methamphetamine and fentanyl weekly in Lee County until his arrest in March 2020.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

