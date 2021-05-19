Lawsuit claims Cape Coral owes company nearly $3M for utilities extension

According to a recently filed lawsuit, an engineering company is suing the City of Cape Coral for nearly $3 million.

Greeley and Hansen, an environmental engineering comapny, says the City owes them for services on the nearly complete North 2 Utilities Extension Project. The lawsuit claims that the city has past due balances on two invoices.

It says the City also owes them more than $160,000 for additional services.

Homeowner Joe Minore is still footing the bill for that project through an assessment on his property.

He says, “[it] was 20 almost 25 grand. You could’ve paid it up front or you could’ve financed it over a 20 year period and that’s what we did.”

“What did they do with the money?” Minore asked, “They collected our money. We gave money in advance first of all. We didn’t just finance the whole thing to the town. We gave an initial amount to save a certain percentage.”

The attorneys who represent Greeley and Hansen say they can’t comment on pending litigation but sent a statement saying, “Greeley and Hansen is looking to resolve the payment issues with the City. Meanwhile, Greeley and Hansen is committed to the community and wants to meet its contractual obligations to the City and its residents and would very much like to see this project through to completion.”

Although the company is continuing to do the job, neighbors like William Moreno hope the City pays up soon.

“I’m disappointed in that because they made us pay so if we paid why don’t they pay? They should pay.” So they can continue to keep up with the growth.

A spokesperson for the City of Cape Coral says the city has not been informed of a lawsuit filed by the company.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth



