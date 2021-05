Firefighters, law enforcement respond to fire at Lee County Jail on Ortiz Ave

Firefighters and law enforcement agencies are responding to a fire at the Lee County Jail complex on Ortiz Avenue in Fort Myers Wednesday.

Smoke can be seen billowing from the jail.

It’s unclear if evacuations are being made at this time.

This is a developing story.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know