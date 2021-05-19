CORONAVIRUS

House ruined, 2 animals killed in fire at Fort Myers farm

Published: May 19, 2021 6:25 AM EDT
Updated: May 19, 2021 8:19 AM EDT

Dozens of firefighters responded to a fire at a house on a Fort Myers farm Wednesday morning.

It is not yet known how or exactly when the fire started at the house on Huffman Farm, located at 14850 Alico Road, which advertises itself as a horseback riding center. Estero Fire Rescue and the San Carlos Park Fire Department say there were no human injuries, and the family that was inside the home is together and safe, but that two animals were lost in the blaze.

Firefighters say the fire is currently under control, and that they are operating in “salvage mode,” trying to pick up any pieces left behind. No roads have been blocked due to the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

One side of the burned house on Huffman Farm. Credit: WINK News
Fire rescue vehicles respond to a fire on Huffman Farm. Credit: WINK News
Reporter:Michael Hudak
Writer:Joey Pellegrino
