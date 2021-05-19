Gravel truck rollover blocks I-75 traffic for hours in Fort Myers

A gravel truck’s rollover crash caused miles of backups and hours of headaches for drivers on I-75 in Fort Myers Wednesday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the truck, driven by a 54-year-old Lehigh Acres man, was traveling in the outside lane of northbound I-75 around 5:53 a.m. The front right tire of the truck traveled onto the east shoulder and the driver overcorrected left, overturning the truck and spilling the load of gravel across the northbound lanes.

The truck came to rest on its right side, entangled in the median cable barrier of I-75. The driver suffered only minor injuries and was cited for careless driving. The road was not fully reopened until after 9 a.m.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

