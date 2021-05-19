Glades County man sentenced to life in prison for murder-to-hire plot

A man already in state prison on drug-related charges will spend the rest of his life behind bars for orchestrating the killing of a veteran, the State Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Artavistus Lyndrel Ware, 38, was arrested in 2017 in connection with a 2014 murder-for-hire case.

Authorities said Ware set up the killing of U.S. Army veteran Monroy Hughes on Jan. 31, 2014, to prevent Hughes from testifying against him. Hughes was found shot to death in his Moore Haven home. Ware offered the shooter $10,000.

Ware was convicted April 29 after a four-day trial for one count each of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit murder, burglary of a dwelling, and two counts of tampering with a witness, victim, or informant.

He was also convicted of tampering with other witnesses in his drug case so they would not testify against him.

Ware was serving a 17-year sentence on drug charges and was incarcerated when he charged in the murder.

Writer: WINK News

