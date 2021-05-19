Fort Myers man arrested after detectives link him to apartment thefts

A Fort Myers man was arrested after being linked to a series of apartment thefts earlier this year, deputies say.

In April, a series of thefts was reported at apartment complexes through the southern part of Lee County, including one in which a firearm was stolen from a vehicle. Earlier this week, victims reported items had been stolen from their apartments at the Coastal Village complex at 19401 Skidmore Way in Estero.

One person reported spotting Maxwell Leon, 22, inside of an apartment that wasn’t his. Lee County Sheriff’s Office detectives found Leon had been hired to do property management at the complex. According to LCSO, the investigation showed that Leon had pawned the stolen items the same week they had been reported missing.

After searching Leon’s apartment, deputies say evidence was found that further connected him to the thefts. He was arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail. Leon faces charges of dealing in stolen property, armed burglary of a dwelling or conveyance, grand theft worth $100-$700 and fraud via false ownership information for pawned items worth less than $300.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

