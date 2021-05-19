FDOH-Lee moving vaccine site from Edison Mall to North Fort Myers in June

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County COVID-19 vaccination site currently located in the old Sears at the Edison Mall will be relocating to DOH-Lee offices located at 83 Pondella Road in North Fort Myers on June 21.

People with existing appointments at the Edison Mall location are not affected.

Beginning May 27, individuals who receive their first dose at the Edison Mall will be scheduled to receive their second doses at the DOH-Lee campus located at 83 Pondella Road, North Fort Myers, FL 33903.

Vaccinations will be administered at the Edison Mall location through June 18.

The site at 83 Pondella Road will vaccinate eligible individuals by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 239-461-6100 and selecting option 4. People with appointments are asked to arrive 10 minutes early and to print and complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Screening and Consent Form to expedite their visit.

Writer: WINK News

