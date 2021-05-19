Cape Coral Schools installing more flashing signs for student traffic safety

To try keeping our children safe as they head off to school, Cape Coral will approve new signs with flashing, attention-grabbing lights to go in school zones.

The Cape Coral Police Department says it has issued an average of 50 tickets in school zones per year since 2017, and a lot of warnings, too. Will more of these signs make school zones safer?

The City of Cape Coral shows 20 of their schools are not up to standards when it comes to signage in school zones. This includes a speed limit sign with flashing lights as well as a school crossing sign. CCPD says, in many cases, drivers are not paying attention or they are in a rush; both are unacceptable.

“We want drivers to pay attention, we don’t wanna have to issue them fines,” said Mast. Sgt. Patrick O’Grady. “We would rather educate them, let them see the signs before they make a mistake and possibly take a life.”

“They are not stopping, it’s more than just speeding,” said Tomiko, a local grandparent. “They don’t stop for the school signs.”

“Drivers not paying attention… they got their own agenda,” said another local resident. “They have to think more about the kids… I mean, it’s so easy to go 50 or 60 no matter what street you’re driving on.”

Depending on how fast you’re going, a ticket could land you anywhere between $100 and $450 if you’re caught speeding in a school zone.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

