Area to watch in the tropics; local fire danger risk increasing

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the potential for a non-tropical low pressure system to develop northeast of Bermuda. Once this low drifts over warmer waters, it could acquire subtropical characteristics before being pushed out to sea over the weekend.

This is not a threat to Southwest Florida! Just a reminder that the official start to hurricane season is less than two weeks away.

Subtropical or tropical development in May is uncommon but not rare. Since 1950, we’ve had 17 subtropical or tropical storms and two hurricanes develop this month.

Locally, we’re tracking an increase in humidity and spotty storms this afternoon. The wind stays elevated today, which unfortunately will counteract the muggy air.

This will prompt another above-average fire danger index this afternoon, especially for Charlotte and Lee counties.

Thankfully, a few spotty showers and storms should help us out this afternoon with this strong Atlantic sea breeze.

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



