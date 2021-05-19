18-year-old accused of stabbing boy 6 times at park in Collier County

Tuesday, Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel Levi Jean-Denis, 18, for stabbing a boy at Palm Springs Park in Collier County earlier in May.

According to the CCSO arrest report, May 7, deputies responded to a 911 call about an injured male from Circle K at 8600 Radio Lane. The caller said the victim had been hit in the back and was bleeding a lot.

The Circle K clerk was trying to stop the victim’s bleeding when investigators arrived at the scene. It was then they discovered the victim had at least six apparent stab wounds. The victim also had bruises on his left eye, and the victim’s mother also said later he had a ruptured ear drum.

The victim was eventually taken to the hospital by a trauma helicopter to treat injuries.

Investigators learned he had been to Palm Springs Park, where he met Jean-Denis, an acquaintance, for an unknown reason. At the time, the victim, only knew the suspect by his first name, Daniel.

The victim said Jean-Denis picked him up and body slammed to the ground for an unknown reason. He says Jean-Denis walked away at one point, and when he returned, he began hitting or punching him in the back.

The victim did not realize at the time of the second attack he had been stabbed, and he did not see what he had been stabbed with. He did not have a cell phone, so he walked to the Circle K to call his mother.

Once investigators named Jean-Denis as the suspect, both the victim and a witness at the park prior to the stabbing both separately identified Jean-Denis as the suspect in a photo lineup shown to them.

Tuesday, CCSO found Jean-Denis at Lely High School close to 7:30 a.m. and arrested him.

Jean-Denis denied he wanted to kill the victim when he spoke to investigators.

Jean-Denis faces charges for aggravated battery (person uses deadly weapon), battery-commit felony battery and cruelty to child-aggravated child abuse.

Jean-Denis remains in custody at Collier County jail. Bond amount is expected to be set by a judge.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

