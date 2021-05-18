Sports betting legal expert on pros, cons of possible gambling in Florida

Placing a bet on your favorite sports teams is closer to reality in Florida, as state lawmakers prepare to hold a special session for considering a 30-year deal to legalize gambling.

But there are many questions as to how this would work and where the money the industry could bring in—Gov. Ron DeSantis says it would bring more than $2 billion—would go. If approved this week, the deal would go to the U.S. Department of the Interior, which regulates federal gaming and has its own 45-day window to approve the deal, which means the earliest that you would legally be able to place a bet could be around the start of the NFL season in August.

State officials say the pact would create over 2,200 new jobs in Florida. But what are the possible downsides to legalizing sports betting here? Two local experts weighed in on that question.

“Mobile betting is approved by an Indian gaming compact, which only permits gaming on Indian land, so a federal court will likely invalidate a part of this agreement that allows for mobile sports betting,” said Daniel Wallach, gaming attorney and sports betting legal expert. “Following a court ruling, you probably won’t have the ability for mobile sports betting.”

The $2.5 billion figure that we hear will be distributed to the state of Florida, it turns out, is really an optimistic number as to how much the state could make over a long period of time. The only guaranteed would be around $500 million, but any money made can be distributed as the state pleases.

“I don’t think this is a great deal for Floridians when you focus on the fact that it includes all these other things, including three casinos and expanded table games and online sports betting statewide, and then all you’re getting for it is a guarantee of $500 million a year,” Wallach said.

The deal has faced backlash from some business groups and conservatives, who say it violates moral grounds and could lead to increased crime levels. Gov. DeSantis, however, has said that, if the deal is passed, he will be the first in line to place a legal bet on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning another Super Bowl next season.

Reporter: Michael Hudak

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know