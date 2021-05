Shooting investigation in Immokalee; three in custody

Deputies responded to a shooting in Immokalee Tuesday morning, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The incident took place on South 5th Street around 9:30 a.m. No injuries have been reported, and CCSO has three people in custody in connection with the investigation, which remains active.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

