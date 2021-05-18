Police search for Marco Island credit card theft suspects

The Marco Island Police Department wants your help to identify two suspects involved in a business burglary in the SunTrust Bank building on Tuesday.

According to police, credit cards were taken from a purse at the bank and used to purchase gift cards at a Winn-Dixie.

If you recognize the suspects or have information, you can contact the Marco Island Police at (239) 389-5050 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)780-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous by using the Crime Stoppers tips line.

Writer: WINK News

