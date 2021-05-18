Police investigating death in Punta Gorda

Police are investigating a death at a Punta Gorda address Tuesday morning.

The Punta Gorda Police Department has confirmed it received a call at 8:35 a.m. related to an address on Tropicana Drive. While police would not say if the incident is being considered suspicious, they have said it was an isolated incident and no threat to the community.

They also have yet to reveal the manner of the victim’s death. So far, no one has been detained or arrested in connection with the crime scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know